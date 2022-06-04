Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. 981,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,601. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zumiez by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

