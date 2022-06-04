Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.
Shares of ZUMZ traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. 981,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,601. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.
In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.
Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.