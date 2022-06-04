Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $31.16 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Zumiez by 37.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 87.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zumiez by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

