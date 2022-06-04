Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.Zumiez also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $31.16 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $4,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

