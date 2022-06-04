Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

ZUO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,858. Zuora has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

