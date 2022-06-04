Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.70

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $45.72. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 93,390 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.