$0.10 EPS Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. European Wax Center posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 218.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,495,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,391,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

