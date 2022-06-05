$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

