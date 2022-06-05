$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NWL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 1,695,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,343. Newell Brands has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

