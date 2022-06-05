-$0.77 EPS Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) will report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.83). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 300,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

