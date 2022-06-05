11,700 Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

