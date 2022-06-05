12,100 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,156,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

