159,719 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 159,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $67.36 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

