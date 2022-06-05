$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. GXO Logistics reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 608,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after buying an additional 133,483 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

