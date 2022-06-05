23,563 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $125.13 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.88.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.