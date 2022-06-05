$26.52 Million in Sales Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce $26.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.39 million to $26.65 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.76 million to $206.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.