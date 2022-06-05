260,180 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Arhaus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 18,513 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $111,263.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,870.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,514.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and have sold 89,451 shares worth $538,149. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

