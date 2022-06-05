275,500 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.
About Carrier Global (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.