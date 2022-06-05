277,276 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Purchased by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. WM Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,421,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MAPS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 698,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,162. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $809.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
