3,124,613 Shares in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,124,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,153,000. BELLUS Health accounts for about 5.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,731,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $19,714,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.12 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

