3,939,919 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,939,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

