$4.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will announce $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $14.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NYSE MT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

