464 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.49. 1,159,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

