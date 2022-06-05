71,779,510 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,779,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,301,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.92% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
Grab Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.