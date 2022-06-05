71,779,510 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,779,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,301,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.92% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

