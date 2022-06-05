938,562 Shares in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 938,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRGU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth $15,105,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,839,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,042,000.

NASDAQ CBRGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

