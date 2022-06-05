A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 7th (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $851.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $89.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $795,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 28,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $2,248,397.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,824 shares in the company, valued at $22,887,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,217 shares of company stock worth $8,778,709. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7,997.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $6,357,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

