Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $458,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 305,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,581,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

