AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

