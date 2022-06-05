Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

