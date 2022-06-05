Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.26 or 0.06010304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00211575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00635915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00073472 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

