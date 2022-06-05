Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $41,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $11,155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL opened at $39.79 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.