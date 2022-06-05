Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.48.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

