Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 41,300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Sysco worth $40,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

SYY stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

