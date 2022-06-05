Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $43.16 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $43,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

