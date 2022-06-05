Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Avantor worth $46,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,424,000 after acquiring an additional 453,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

