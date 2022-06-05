Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 1,400,000 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 329.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $44,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $4,654,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

