Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 54,500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $38,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after acquiring an additional 909,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,835,000 after purchasing an additional 739,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.