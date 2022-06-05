Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 90,483 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.71% of MaxLinear worth $41,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

