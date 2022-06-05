Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 13,949 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $43,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

