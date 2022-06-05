Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 13,949 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $43,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE APH opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.