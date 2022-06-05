Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 562,778 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562,778 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.44% of Jabil worth $44,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Jabil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

