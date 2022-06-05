Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $46.42 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,417,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.63% of Voya Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.20 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

