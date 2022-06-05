Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,466 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.17% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

