Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

