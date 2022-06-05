adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.23

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and traded as low as $99.86. adidas shares last traded at $100.30, with a volume of 52,152 shares.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($322.58) to €265.00 ($284.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €255.00 ($274.19) to €235.00 ($252.69) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($365.59) to €315.00 ($338.71) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.72.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

