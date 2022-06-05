Aditus Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Aditus has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $50,547.41 and $52,046.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.23 or 1.00007038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

