Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,868 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 73,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.