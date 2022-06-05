Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

