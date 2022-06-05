Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 318.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

