Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

AFL stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

