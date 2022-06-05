Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.31. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 2,028 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of C$412.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
