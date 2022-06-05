Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.31. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 2,028 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of C$412.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

